1 injured during shooting in south Miami-Dade

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Wilson Louis, Assignment Desk Editor

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a house after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found one person was injured near the intersection of Southwest 176 Terrace and 120 Avenue, east of the Larry And Penny Thompson Memorial Park And Campground.

Police officers arrested two suspects who knew the victim, according to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

