Boil water notice issued for parts of Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deerfield Beach city officials issued a precautionary boil water notice affecting some residents after a water sample tested positive for trace amounts of bacteria.

The advisory affects residents who live within the zip codes 33441, 33442, and, only north of Southwest 15th Street, 33064.

The city said the sample came from raw water before it was treated at the water treatment plant.

“As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled,” the city said in a news release. “A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

The city said the notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. That usually takes 48 to 72 hours, it said.