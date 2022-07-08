City of Miami’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to soon end

MIAMI – The City of Miami’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end next week, the city announced on Friday.

The last day and time applications will be accepted will be Wednesday, July 13, at 5 p.m.

The city announced in a news release that they are forced to stop accepting applications as “all program funding will soon be obligated.”

“Funded by the US Treasury, the ERA program has provided assistance to income-eligible renters who were financially affected by, or during, the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release stated. “Since opening in late March of 2021, the City of Miami’s ERA program has assisted just over 3,100 households and distributed approximately $29.6 million in rental and utility assistance.”

Those who still wish to apply for rental assistance are asked to submit all requested supporting documents online.

Visit http://www.miamigov.com/ERA-Program to view the program guidelines and to access the online application portal.

“The City’s program prioritizes first-time applicants, households in eviction, households with incomes that are 50% of the Area Media Income (AMI) or below, and households where one or more persons are unemployed on the date of the application’s submission,” the news release stated.

Those with questions may call 305-330-1508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.