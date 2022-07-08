Suspects arrested after man fatally shot while trying to buy Rolex in Broward County

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A man and a woman have both been charged with first-degree murder after authorities say they were involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Lauderdale Lakes.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. May 15 at the Pacific Points apartments in the 3600 block of North Pacific Coast Circle.

According an arrest warrant for Alexis Rupert, 21, the victim, Emmanuel Tinoco, 29, of Miami, met up with Rupert that night to discuss the sale of Rolex watch.

It’s unclear how the two initially met, but detectives said the victim’s cellphone data showed that prior to the meetup Rupert sent the victim a “selfie” of her, along with a photo of the watch she was supposedly selling and identified herself as “Lexxii.”

Her warrant states that she is an escort and goes by several other aliases, including Shannon Green, Giselle and Brooke Vatuna.

According to the warrant, surveillance video from the scene of the crime shows a woman appearing to be Rupert approaching the victim’s car before two men wearing dark clothing approach the car from both sides.

Authorities say the man who approached the passenger side, identified by detectives as Neal Rice, 41, was armed with a rifle and is seen pushing Rupert aside before firing into the car multiple times.

Rupert and Rice then fled westbound as the other man fled east, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether the second man has been identified by detectives.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find Tinoco dead inside of his grey Mercedes-Benz S550 coupe.

Deputies said he had been shot five times on the right side of his body.

About 13 spent casings were found outside the car, along with a gold iPhone allegedly belonging to Rice, a pair of women’s sandals and a dust cover for an AK-47-style rifle upper platform, the warrant stated.

A strand of blonde hair believed to be from Rupert was found inside the car, authorities said.

According to the warrant, detectives were notified that Rice and Rupert were staying at a hotel in Austin, Texas.

Both were taken into custody in Texas before being extradited to Broward County.

Detectives say Rupert refused to speak with them and Rice denied having any involvement in the shooting, but admitted that he knew the victim and had been upset with him at one point for selling his gun.

He claimed the issue, however, had been resolved, detectives said.

Rupert and Rice are both being held in Broward County without bond.

