Deputies need help with finding 14-year-old girl in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Jaylah Nelson, 14, vanished on Saturday, in North Lauderdale. (BSO)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for help with finding a 14-year-old girl on Sunday in Broward County.

Detectives said Jaylah Nelson vanished at about 10 p.m., on Saturday, in North Lauderdale, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Jaylah was last seen at the Alvista Lauderdale Apartment Homes, a complex east of the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Southwest 81 Avenue.

Deputies described Jaylah as a girl with black hair and brown eyes who is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds,. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Jaylah’s whereabouts to call Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or 954-764-4357.

