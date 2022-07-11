Broward man convicted of driving under the influence sentenced

A man convicted of driving while under the influence and causing a deadly crash in Broward county was sentenced in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom on Monday.

Gerard Baldie was sentenced to nine years in prison plus six years of probation.

In April, a jury found him guilty of charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Baldie smoked marijuana and caused a rear-end crash that killed Steven Olivert, 35, and Danielle Baldwin, 32, on May 1, 2016 as they were stopped at a red light. Investigators say he later fled the scene.

Danielle Baldwin and Steven Olivert were killed in a chain-reaction crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Baldie’s mother and Baldie himself spoke during the sentencing on Monday. The victim’s families also addressed the court.

“Your honor, I’m begging you for mercy in considering your sentence of Gerard. I hope that you see the wholesome person that he is and all that he has to offer this world,” said Shaun Baldie, Gerard Baldie’s mother.

“To the families of Steven and Danielle, I want to say that I truly am sorry. I feel terrible for what happened and I can’t even imagine what you have been through. I don’t expect you to forgive me as I know it would be hard to forgive me if I was in your situation,” said Gerard Baldie.

The families of the victims say after the sentencing that they had hoped for a longer stint in prison, but they’re relieved to put this chapter spent in and out of courtrooms for the last six years behind them.

“You left them. you didn’t even touch them to see what happened to them,’ said Rose Oliver, Steve Oliver’s mother.

“I would like to say to Mr. and Mrs. Baldie that I’m so sorry that you ever even had to go through this and I do feel for you as parents. As far as you, I hate you. I hate you and if you can’t see that in my eyes, then I don’t know what to tell you,” said Gloria Dudley, Danielle Baldwin’s mother.

Baldie’s drivers license has also been revoked.