Florida man tries to flee from deputies on a riding lawn mower

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Florida man is facing several charges after deputies said they used a taser to stop him as he tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was trying to serve Dusty Mobley, 40, with arrest warrants Saturday morning and found him on the John Deere mower in a backyard.

They said they shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser.

When Mobley was finally caught, deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue, authorities said.

According to authorities, Mobley previously got away from deputies on Jan. 3 when he dived into a swamp after they tried to talk to him about the theft of a $40,000 boat.

(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene that day, but he dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Ad

Detectives said Mobley had stolen the boat on Jan. 1.

He faces charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear, among others.

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.