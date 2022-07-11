86º

New details released about worker who died after falling from Coral Gables building

Police say worker was washing windows when he fell

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A worker who died last week after falling from a building in Coral Gables has been identified as Elmer Solis, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Monday.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The fall happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Salzedo Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police had a portion of Salzedo Street blocked off with crime scene tape as the victim’s body lay in the street.

People who were in the building at the time told Local 10 News that window washers were working on the building Wednesday, and police later confirmed that the man was there to clean windows.

Jose Sampron told Local 10 News he saw the man moments before the tragic fall.

Sampron says the victim was young and was using a pressure washer, working alongside a crew.

“There was one crying against the palm tree. It was -- it was horrible,” he said.

It does appear that Solis’s body was tied to a rope at the time, but detectives said it’s unclear just how high he was when he came down.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the accident, along with officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA investigators were seen taking the rope to their car following the tragic fall.

