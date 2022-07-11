Police: Woman arrested at MIA after illegally boarding Spirit flight she was late to

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old woman was arrested Sunday at Miami International Airport after she illegally boarded a Spirit Airlines flight, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Skylar Shiffon Pollard, of Michigan, was late to her flight back to her home state and the flight was already closed for boarding.

But Miami-Dade police say Pollard ignored all boarding security procedures and boarded the plane anyway.

Police said airline staff asked Pollard to de-board the plane and go through the proper security procedures, but she refused.

Police eventually came on to the plane and gave Pollard a trespass warning, but again, she did not get off the plane, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, due to security risks, the airline was forced to de-board all the passengers on the plane and Pollard was arrested and taken off the plane by officers.

She faces charges of disorderly conduct and violating a designated operational area of an airport.