Angry mom speaks out about vulgar road rage incident caught on camera in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An angry mother recounts the moments she and her daughter became victims of a road rage encounter in southwest Miami-Dade.

Natasha Garcia says she was driving on Bird Road and 127 Avenue on Friday, when a driver began tail-gating and honking at her. Her cell phone recorded the moments when the driver got out of his car at a stoplight, touched himself outside of his pants, before spitting on a woman’s car.

“He went around, cut me off. He got in front of me and he started backing up to hit me,” said Garcia.

It all happened with her young daughter sitting in the back seat of her car.

“He jumped out of the car, came to my window and started banging on my window. He tried to open my door,” said Garcia.

In the state of Florida, road rage itself is not a crime or punishable with a traffic ticket.

But what happens during a road rage incident can often times be criminal, especially when the incident becomes physical.

In this case, while crude, what was captured on Garcia’s cell phone camera does not rise to the level of criminal behavior.

Garcia wants to spread the word, to help others if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Garcia told Local 10′s Bridgette Matter she gathered her thoughts and called police. Miami-Dade police advise drivers to call police immediately if they find themselves in a similar situation, to get an officer to them as soon as possible.