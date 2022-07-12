Boca Raton murder-suicide stemmed from family feud over vacation home, police say

Two people were killed and another was injured Sunday afternoon in a murder-suicide in Boca Raton, authorities said.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police say a murder-suicide in Boca Raton that left two people dead and one person wounded stemmed from a family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility.

Boca Raton police say it happened when family members arrived for a vacation and found a male relative in the home without permission.

A woman who arrived first was killed.

Another woman and a man then arrived on Sunday. A text message said to come in a side door. That’s when a gunman shot at them, wounding the woman in the head.

Police think he shot his relatives before taking his own life.

Neighbors told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that the 91-year-old woman was in the hospital at the time, but was expecting relatives from up north for a birthday party.

Ad

Police have not identified any of the victims, after the family invoked Marsy’s Law, WPBF reports.