New downtown Fort Lauderdale transit hub unveiled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials marked the completion of a new transit hub in downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday that is designed to connect various modes of transportation in one place.

The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Mobility Hub spans several blocks near Andrews Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Officials said the goal is to connect existing transit hubs, like the Brightline and downtown bus stations, with other multi-modal transit options.

“There’s actually three goals: one was to connect the Brightline station to downtown Fort Lauderdale; two, to connect the bus system into the downtown Fort Lauderdale area; and three, to really encourage economic development that you’re going to see in these locations within the next three to four years,” Greg Stuart, the head of the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, said.

The $3.5 million project was years in the making and funded by federal grant money. Aside from the hub itself, it also includes additional bike lanes.

“What’s unique here in South Florida is there’s actually a cycle track,” Stuart said “It’s the first step in what will probably lead to a cycle track throughout all of Fort Lauderdale, and will eventually lead to Oakland Park and Wilton Manors.”

Officials also added better lighting and landscaping and made drainage improvements as part of the project.

Stuart said it’s all being done with an eye toward future development.

“We’re expecting this to be a 24-hour facility, just on the lot (nearby), the city has approved a 5,000 seat entertainment venue,” he said. “So that’s going in there, they’re putting in a food hall, and a farmers market. There’s actually two new residential towers going in right on the empty lots (nearby).”

Stuart said there are other more premium transit facilities planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale in the coming years, but details of those plans are still under wraps.