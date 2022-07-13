Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed merger deal with Frontier Airlines, after Frontier’s CEO said in a letter that his airline is “very far” from winning approval by Spirit shareholders.

Frontier had asked for another delay on the vote on Monday. The vote was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Spirit said the vote is now scheduled for July 27.

Spirit said Wednesday that it’s still committed to the Frontier deal and strongly recommends that its shareholders vote for the transaction.