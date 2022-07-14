14-year-old boy arrested after night-long car crime spree in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a rash of car burglaries in Pembroke Pines.

The crime spree happened inside the the Chapel Trail community last month.

Police say a suspect in a red and white hooded sweatshirt was seen on surveillance video getting out of a silver Ford Fusion and then forcing open the security gate so he could get into the community.

Officers say he was then seen on other videos breaking into several cars in the neighborhood.

Hours later, BSO reported it had stopped a stolen silver Ford Fusion in Sunrise, and that the driver was wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt.

Police say that several items that were stolen in Pembroke Pines were found in the car.

Police then arrested the 14-year-old boy who was driving the stolen car.

The boy, who Local 10 News is not identifying because of his young age, is charged with larceny and grand theft auto.