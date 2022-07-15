14-year-old girl reported missing from Miami’s Model City neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning.

According to authorities, Zahrya Teart was last seen around 12:50 a.m. in the city’s Model City neighborhood.

Police said Teart was last seen wearing a crop top jacket, dark jeans and gray and white sneakers.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Police said Teart suffers from depression and anxiety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.