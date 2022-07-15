84º

New details about 3-year-old boy who died after being left in hot car

Online fundraiser page created to help family

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – New details have been released about the young boy who died after being left in a hot car in Miami Gardens.

Three-year-old Sholom Tauber was found unresponsive in a hot car on Tuesday, at the Lubavitch Educational Center on Northwest Seventh Avenue near the Golden Glades interchange.

We are learning he had seven siblings. Both of his parents are teachers at the school.

Paramedics responded and performed CPR at the seen, but the boy sadly died later at the hospital.

Tauber’s cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia and was ruled to be accidental.

Police say he was left in the car by his father. No charges have been filed.

An online fundraiser page was created by the family’s rabbi to help them during this difficult time.

For information about the fundraiser, click on this link.

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

