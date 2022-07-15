New details about 3-year-old boy who died after being left in hot car

More details have been released about the little boy who died after being left in a hot car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – New details have been released about the young boy who died after being left in a hot car in Miami Gardens.

Three-year-old Sholom Tauber was found unresponsive in a hot car on Tuesday, at the Lubavitch Educational Center on Northwest Seventh Avenue near the Golden Glades interchange.

We are learning he had seven siblings. Both of his parents are teachers at the school.

Paramedics responded and performed CPR at the seen, but the boy sadly died later at the hospital.

Tauber’s cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia and was ruled to be accidental.

Police say he was left in the car by his father. No charges have been filed.

An online fundraiser page was created by the family’s rabbi to help them during this difficult time.

For information about the fundraiser, click on this link.