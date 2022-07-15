84º

Reward offered for information about fatal shooting outside South Florida strip club

Victim was robbed at gunpoint for jewelry before being killed, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a fatal robbery and shooting that occurred earlier this month outside a strip club in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. July 1 in the parking lot of the Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club at 100 Ansin Blvd.

According to authorities, the victim, Derrick Michel, was approached by two people who were armed with handguns and demanded jewelry from him.

He was then shot before the shooters fled in a black two-door vehicle.

Michel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.

