Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent parts of the deposition from his former wife, Lynn Aronberg, from being made public since it contains sensitive information.

The Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post asked the judge Wednesday during a court hearing to release the deposition, saying court records can’t be sealed without good reason. The judge hasn’t yet made a decision on the matter.