City of Miami Police Department mourns death of sergeant

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department is mourning the death of a fellow officer.

According to Miami PD, Sergeant Shantavia Burnes has passed away.

Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said in a tweet that Burnes worked as a police academy instructor, “molding the next generation of police officers in her role.”

Burnes also worked in the Internal Affairs department, according to Aguilar.

There has been no word on how Burnes passed away.