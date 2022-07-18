$5,000 reward offered for information after house shot up in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest after a house in West Park was shot up last week.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle stopped in front of the home before several rounds were fired into the house.

Detectives said a black Saturn Aura was also damaged in the shooting.

Although the home was occupied at the time, no injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or leave a tip by visiting browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted via the SaferWatch app.