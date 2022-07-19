1 transported to hospital after shooting in Miami

Police at scene of shooting in Miami.

MIAMI – One person was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva, officers responded to the 6200 block of Northwest 17th Avenue around 2 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

She said officers found one person in the area who had been shot.

The victim was transported by City of Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.