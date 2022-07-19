41 migrants sent back to Cuba after multiple boats stopped off Florida Keys

MIAMI – Crews repatriated 41 people to Cuba Tuesday after a series of interceptions off the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard news release said from Thursday to Sunday, crews intercepted five rustic vessels at various locations near the Florida Keys.

“Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative,” the release said. “Relatives located outside the United States, please contact your local U.S. Embassy.”

Federal agencies are dealing with a massive increase in migration from Cuba. The Coast Guard said crews have intercepted 3,470 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.

On Saturday, nine Cubans came ashore on Jupiter Island in a makeshift rowboat in what officials called a “maritime smuggling event.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, multiple migrants landed on Dania Beach and vanished after landing in a small, makeshift sailboat.

Last Tuesday, a pregnant woman was among a group of Cuban migrants who landed in Key Biscayne.