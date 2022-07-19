Broward animal shelter waiving adoption fees, hoping to find larger dogs their forever homes

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Shelter says they are overpopulated right now, but mostly with larger dogs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There are too many dogs and not enough homes.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Shelter says they are overpopulated right now, but mostly with larger dogs.

“We find ourselves overcapacity with mostly medium to larger size dogs,” said Jenna Jones, BCAC Behavior & Training Manager.

Jones says the current economic situation has forced families to give up their beloved dogs.

“Some of the bigger issues were seeing right now with economic changes, eviction crisis, difficulty finding affordable housing, housing without restrictions for bigger dogs,” Jones said.

Broward Animal Services currently has more than 100 dogs available for adoption.

“We would love if you came and adopted our dogs, there’s so many of them and we have dogs that would fit every household. Whether you’re looking for a couch potato, like Netflix buddy or you’re looking for someone to go on jogs with, we have each extreme and everything in between,” Jones said.

Ad

The shelter runs a program called Senior Paws, which drops adoption feeds and provides free basic medical care and food for life for senior dogs you can adopt.

But, right now Animal Service is waiving all adoption fees. If you can’t adopt, you can volunteer, donate or be a foster parent.

For more information on adoptions, visit Broward Animal Service’s website by clicking here.