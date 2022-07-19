Cause of death released for dog found dead in Hollywood with pillowcase over head

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The cause of death has been confirmed for a dog that was found dead earlier this month on the bank of a Hollywood canal.

The shocking discovery was made on July 4 off Johnson Street and Stanly Golman Park.

Nearby residents found the dog with a pillowcase over its head and legs.

“I was sitting here and I looked over and I said, ‘Geez, that looks like a body,’” Norma Benford said. “I came across this horrible scene.”

Benford posted video on social media hoping someone knew who owned the dog and who was responsible.

“He looked like he was well taken care of,” she said. “He wasn’t skinny, no ribs (showing). How could someone do that?”

The discovery blew up on social media with many animal lovers calling it an act of cruelty, but police said they believed it may have been a case of illegal dumping.

“By his head they found a collar and they found a toy, a dog toy,” Benford said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

The dog’s remains were taken to the Hollywood Animal Hospital, where a necropsy was performed.

On Tuesday, Hollywood police confirmed to Local 10 News that the dog died of cancer.

While disposing of a dead animal can be costly, the Broward Humane Society will perform cremation for a $50 donation.

Broward County Animal Care and Regulation will dispose of a deceased animal for free.

Miami-Dade Animal Services charges $10 for an animal under 25 pounds, $15 for an animal 26 to 50 pounds and $20 for an animal 50 pounds and over.

The owner of the dog could face charges for illegal dumping, but they have not yet been found.