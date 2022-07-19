Many women unaware of their risk of cognitive decline

A new survey reveals some surprising findings about women and Alzheimer’s disease: many don’t realize that certain factors put them at higher risk than men.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A new survey reveals some surprising findings about women and Alzheimer’s disease: many don’t realize that certain factors put them at higher risk than men.

“Some of those things might relate to genetics, menopause might play a role for women and men don’t go through that extreme loss of hormones at mid-life, and there’s also a lifestyle piece to this. So women exercise less than men do for example and not being physically active is also a risk for Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Jessica Caldwell with the Cleveland Clinic.

The good news is that women are highly motivated to make the necessary lifestyle changes to reduce their risk.

On the subject of Alzheimer’s, a new study in South Florida is designed to help patients at the earliest stages of the disease or even before they develop symptoms, some as young as 50.

Supported in part by the National Institute of Aging, the research is focused on a genetic marker that indicates susceptibility to Alzheimer’s

The study at the Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment Center in Wellington, Fla. is currently recruiting participants.

And a new report shows American men are in worse health than men in other developed countries.

Data showed that 29 percent of American men reported multiple chronic illnesses.

Australian men were second with 25 percent.

The study also found American men die from avoidable deaths at a rate higher than all ten other countries in the report.

Avoidable deaths were classified as deaths before age 75.