‘Mommy put me to sleep’: 6-year-old tests positive for cocaine, marijuana, benzos; mother jailed

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade woman faces a child neglect charge after her 6-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines after being admitted to a local hospital.

Miami-Dade police arrested Nyla Evans, 24, on Monday.

According to an arrest form, Miami-Dade police were dispatched to Jackson North hospital in North Miami Beach after the girl tested positive on July 9. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had taken her there at around 12:25 a.m.

The report states that the victim told officers she was home all day with “mommy.”

“The victim stated that she ate her Lunchable and drank her juice and that made her ‘feel dizzy,’” officers wrote in the report. “She stated she told ‘mommy’ but ‘Mommy put me to sleep.’”

Police interviewed Evans, who, according to the report, told officers that while she does smoke marijuana, she doesn’t do it in front of her daughter. She told officers she had “no idea” how her daughter tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines.

Ad

Evans told police that she gave her daughter her lunch around 3 p.m. and her daughter began to “act weird” approximately three hours later, the report says, walking around by dragging her feet and having slurred speech.

Evans told police she put her daughter to sleep because “she looked tired,” the report states. Then, according to the report, around 10:30 p.m., she noticed her daughter was acting strange again, put her in the bathroom and gave her milk and water because she “thought (the girl) had gotten into rat poison.”

Evans was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faced a $5000 bond.