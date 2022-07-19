South Florida girl starts small business to give back to community

A young girl started a small lemonade stand to help collect money to buy school supplies for needy kids in her community.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida girl has started a lemonade stand to help raise money for her community.

Six-year-old Aleeh Norzil is using the earnings from her small business inside the Green Acres Community Center to raise money for school supplies for kids in her neighborhood.

“I really think she is doing a great job, its an amazing process that she started this all her own,” said Mye Choumie Francois, Aleeh’s Mother.

In just one week, Aleeh raised enough money to buy more than 50 backpacks for children in need.

“She has a lot of community partners, PBSO has been integral and well as all of the other city departments supporting the cause. People from the community,” said Michele Thompson, Community & Recreation Services Director for the City of Greenacres.

She is also helping buy supplies for teachers.

“It wasn’t me encouraging her or anything like that. She just woke up one day because she has her aunt who made lemonade, and her aunt went on vacation. She said she needed to replace her aunt and start making lemonade,” said Francois.

Aleeh’s goal is to raise thousands of dollars for children and teachers in her community. She already has the support of groups like the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“What would you like to tell the world? Support my lemonade and please come every day and every month,” said Aleeh.

The young entrepreneur hopes to keep her stand open through the end of the month, the donate her profits on Aug. 6.