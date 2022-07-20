8 Cuban migrants taken into custody in Key West

Rustic boat that 8 migrants traveled in from Cuba to Key West.

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of migrants coming to shore Wednesday morning in Key West.

According to the Border Patrol, eight migrants from Cuba came ashore in Fort Zachary Taylor State Park on a rustic boat.

Authorities said all were taken into custody.

They are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

The incident comes a day after the U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 41 people to Cuba.

A Coast Guard news release said from Thursday to Sunday, crews intercepted five rustic vessels at various locations near the Florida Keys.

“Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative,” the release said. “Relatives located outside the United States, please contact your local U.S. Embassy.”

Federal agencies are dealing with a massive increase in migration from Cuba. The Coast Guard said crews have intercepted 3,470 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.