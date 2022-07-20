Miami duo wanted in Bath & Body Works robbery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Officials are seeking a pair of Miamians accused of taking a roughly two-hour trip north on Interstate 95 and committing a robbery at a Bath & Body Works location.

Sammule Grate, 32, and Thomasina Carter, 29, are accused of strong-arm robbery at the Bath & Body Works at 10824 SW Village Pkwy. in Port St. Lucie just after 7:30 p.m. on May 13, according to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 772-251-9577 or 1-800-273-8477.