Police investigate Miami shooting possibly involving teen linked to rapper

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around midnight along Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue.

According to Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, officers arrived at the scene to find a female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Two other victims who had been shot were driven independently to JMH, Fallat said.

The victims’ conditions have not yet been released, however a Local 10 News crew was at the scene and spotted the medical examiner there, which suggests this was a deadly shooting.

Witnesses say the female who was shot is a teenage girl who is related to a rapper, but authorities have not released her identity at this time.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

