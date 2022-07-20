Proposed Chick-fil-A set to take over former Sweet Tomatoes spot in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Chick-fil-A may be bringing its popular chicken sandwiches and long drive-thru lines to a new location in Pembroke Pines.

Residents of the West Pines area have speculated for months over what will take the place of the Sweet Tomatoes building at Westfork Plaza.

According to plans submitted to the City of Pembroke Pines in June, Sarenee Properties wants to demolish the current building, which was left vacant when the soup and salad buffet-style restaurant closed its doors at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant set to take over former Sweet Tomatoes spot in Pembroke Pines (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

In its place? A new Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-thru at the 15901 Pines Boulevard location.

The already busy Westfork Plaza is home to several businesses including a Walgreens, Regal Movie Theatre and Costco Wholesale Club across the street.

Local 10 News has reported on traffic tie-ups caused by long lines at other Chick-fil-A drive-thrus and Costco gas outlets.

The recent demolition of a U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road, also gave way to the construction of a new shopping area late last year, 16000 Pines Market. Several restaurants have already started welcoming patrons and a new Publix and gym are still under construction.

Plans for the fast food restaurant are still not final. Dwayne Dickerson, a company representative cites development issues in a deferral request. Plans for the new restaurant are set to be discussed during another planning and zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.

Chick-fil-A has exploded in popularity. This would be the fifth Chick-fil-A restaurant in a five-mile radius in western Broward.

Read the plans for the proposition below: