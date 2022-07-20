83º

Rabies alert issued for parts of Davie

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Health officials have issued a rabies alert for parts of Davie.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert in response to a feral cat that tested positive on Tuesday.

The alert includes the following boundaries:

  • Southwest 36th Court to the north
  • Florida Turnpike to the east
  • Orange Drive to the south
  • Davie Road to the west

Officials are asking the public to maintain a heightened awareness of rabies in the area, and remind the public that an animal with rabies could infect a domestic animal that has not been vaccinated against the disease.

The alert will be in place for 60 days.

