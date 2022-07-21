16-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Wednesday night.

The drive-by shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 58th Street.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy outside of a home who had been shot.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Descriptions of the shooter and vehicle used in the drive-by were not immediately available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.