Advancement in lung biopsy improves diagnosis, outcomes

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

WESTON, Fla. – Advancements in technology are improving the diagnosis of lung cancer.

Dr. Ihab Alshelli, an interventional pulmonologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, is utilizing robotic assisted bronchoscopy to biopsy lung nodules which he said provides more accuracy.

“With the robotic assisted bronchoscopy not only can we reach the area but we can we can aim toward the exact location of the nodule and that will increase our chance to obtain a diagnosis,” he said.

Alshelli said the technology reduces the risk of false negatives, which means lung cancers can be caught and treated early, and patients aren’t undergoing repeated biopsies.

And a new study focuses on the importance of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even 15-minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and help combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

The study found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed, for both men and women.

