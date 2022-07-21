Police: Broward teen arrested after officers found cocaine stashed in her wallet, purse and bra

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida teenager was arrested on drug charges after police say they found cocaine in her wallet, purse and bra.

A tipster called Coral Springs police last week to say there was a suspicious car in the parking lot at the Fairway View apartment complex near University Drive and Sample Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they saw four people in a dark blue Dodge Avenger.

Officers said they smelled marijuana, and that there was a glass bong in plain view on the center console of the car.

They said the driver, Sarah Osunfisan, 18, told them the bong was used to smoke pot.

Officers removed Osunfisan from the car and put her in handcuffs.

They say they then found a plastic bag containing what appeared to be cocaine in Osunfisan’s wallet. They say they also found 11 bags containing what appeared to be cocaine in her purse.

During a pat down, officers say they found a bag containing what appeared to be cocaine in Osunfisan’s bra.

During questioning, Osunfisan told officers the substance was “Molly,” also known as MDMA or Ecstasy, but officers say a field test showed it to be cocaine.

Osunfisan was arrested on charges of cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Broward County Jail, but has since bonded out.