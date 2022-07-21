Sheriff: Keys man, upset about ‘no parking’ sign, follows through on threat to remove it

MARATHON, Fla. – A Marathon man made good on his threat to remove a “no parking” sign if city officials placed it in his neighborhood, uprooting the freshly-placed sign and dumping it in a canal behind his house, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

David Andrew Herberholz, 65, faces petit theft charges, according to a news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, as crews installed signs along the 500 block of Sombrero Beach Road Wednesday, Herberholz issued a warning: if they placed one near his home, he would remove it, as he did not want a sign posted there.

He stuck to his word, deputies said. According to the release, officials noticed the sign gone later in the day and told Monroe County deputies about Herberholz’s threat.

Herberholz admitted to stealing the sign, worth about $120, and putting it in the canal, according to the release. Officials retrieved the sign and returned it to the city.

Deputies took Herberholz to jail.