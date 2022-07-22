14 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Florida Keys

Boat that Cuban migrants arrived on at Long Key State Park.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Border Patrol detained 14 Cuban migrants Friday morning after they came ashore in Long Key State Park in a rustic boat, officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Friday’s incident comes a day after more than 150 migrants, who are believed to be from Haiti, were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard near Boca Chita Key.

In that case, Coast Guard officials say a Good Samaritan spotted the boat after it ran aground Thursday.

Coast Guard crews gave the migrants life jackets and water as they transferred the large group onto cutters.

Those needing medical treatment were taken to Homestead Hospital.

Local and federal law enforcement officials have seen a marked increase in attempted migrations in the waters of Florida and the greater Caribbean.

In May, a boat carrying 842 Haitian migrants, headed for the United States, instead wound up in Cuba.

In April, U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 88 Haitian migrants from a sinking vessel in the Straits of Florida.

The Coast Guard said crews have also intercepted 3,470 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.