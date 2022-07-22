Video: Man threatens person on bike with machete, comes back and shoots him

The Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes unit releases video of a man who threatened another person with a machete and then shot him last month.

(Warning: Video contains disturbing images)

The surveillance video captures every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a shooting in a convenience store parking lot in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, the incident happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue.

One man is on a bike when another man walks up to him and appears to argue with the bicyclist. The man then comes back and pulls a machete out of his waistband. The two exchange words again.

Watch closely as the man on the bike appears to have what appears to be some kind of weapon tucked in his hooded jacket.

In the next frame, the man can be seen getting out of a car, then walking through the convenience store parking lot, his arm extended and pointing a gun. He confronts the bicyclist again and shoots him point blank in the face. He then runs away and, according to BSO, leaves the scene in a four-door, dark-colored Infiniti.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim. According to BSO, the man survived his injury.

BSO investigators are hoping someone has information and can identify the suspect. Contact Detective E. Jonnalus at (954) 321-4534 or to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest in the case, according to BSO.