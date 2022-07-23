Benefit concert to honor teen who died jumping into lake trying to save stranger

SUNRISE, Fla. – Family members are planning to host a benefit concert Saturday night to honor a teenager who died in April while trying to save another teen who crashed his car into a Sunrise lake.

17-year-old Aden Perry was in the area when an 18-year-old high school basketball player, heading home to Davie from a game at Coral Springs High School, missed a turn, hitting a curb, a tree and then crashing into a lake at the Residences at Sawgrass Mills on April 19.

Perry jumped into the water in a heroic attempt to save the teen, but both would lose their lives that night.

Perry was honored by Broward County’s mayor for his bravery.

Ad

The benefit concert, set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, will raise funds for the Good Samaritan Scholarship fund set up in his honor.

It’s slated to be held at the City Of Sunrise Amphitheater on 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd.