Naked Florida man followed women on beach, touching himself the whole time, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A naked Florida man followed three women on a Brevard County beach for several blocks early Saturday morning, touching himself the whole time, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Cocoa Beach Police Department said officers arrested Alexander Civitate, 33, of Merritt Island, just after 1 a.m.

The three victims had called police and “stated they were followed on the beach for several blocks by a naked male, later identified as Civitate,” the post said.

“Civitate allegedly touched himself continually in a lewd manner during this encounter,” the agency said.

A sergeant then located Civitate, “who was still unclothed,” according to police.

Cocoa Beach police said the victims later identified Civitate, who was booked into the Brevard County jail on a charge of Exposure of Sexual Organs.