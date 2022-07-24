How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs.
Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.
A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study.
Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.
