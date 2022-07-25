Couple robbed at gunpoint after arriving home from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Boca Raton police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two victims arrived to their home on Banyan Road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday after spending the night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The victims told police that they were exiting their car when they were approached by a man who pointed a gun at them and demanded they hand over their belongings.

Police said the victims complied and gave the robber their wallets, phones and cash.

The robber then jumped over a cement wall, turned around and fired one shot in the victims’ direction, authorities said.

The victims were not injured in the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. At the time, he was wearing dark-colored pants, a long-sleeve hoodie and a black mask.

It’s unclear whether the man followed the victims home from the Hard Rock.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344.