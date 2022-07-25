Family mourns hardworking father killed by 2 teens in Coral Gables shooting

Relatives of Jorge Romero Gil thanked police and the public for help catching the suspects and making arrests.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For Jorge Romero Gil, family was everything.

He was the patriarch, the hero. The reason his wife and daughters were here in the states.

“Great father, a lovely father,” said Romero Gil’s daughter, Erika Romero. “A father that works really hard for his family.”

Romero said Romero Gil came from Colombia some 25 years ago. He worked hard, saved money and eventually brought them all over.

According to police, while Romero Gil was working a maintenance job in Coral Gables, two teenagers, 18-year-old Gary Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker, followed Romero Gil into a loading dock near Miracle Wile and Galiano Street.

At gunpoint, the teens demanded Romero Gil’s belongings and after getting them, police say the teens shot him anyway before running away.

Mugshots for 18-year-old Gary Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Relatives thanked police and the public for help catching the teens and making arrests.

They still remain in custody, facing additional charges including armed grand theft auto for the stolen car they were in.

Prosecutors are looking to charge Walker as an adult for the murder.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses, and the link to that page can be found by clicking here.