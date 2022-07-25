WATCH LIVE: Week 2 begins in penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. – Monday marks the beginning of week 2 in the penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Last week ended with prosecutors showing jurors photos of the horrific damage the bullets fired by Nikolas Cruz’s AR-15 rifle did to some of his 17 victims, causing extensive wounds to their heads, bodies and limbs.

The jury also saw gruesome crime scene photos showing victims who died in their classrooms at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, some falling on top of each other.

It was an unusually graphic display in a U.S. courtroom as most of the nation’s mass shootings never reach trial because the killer dies during or immediately after the attack.

The seven-man, five-woman jury and 10 alternates showed little emotion as the photos from the Parkland school were displayed on video monitors inside the jury box. They were not shown in the gallery, where several parents sat, but were shown to reporters after the hearing.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder, so the jury will only decide if he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.

State presented its opening statement and the defense decided to hold on presenting its opening until after the sate finishes its case in chief.

Jurors last week heard from all but one of the 17 who were wounded. They also heard from students and staff who were not physically hurt but shared gut wrenching accounts, -- one shared cellphone video she shot.

One of the 17 gravely injured in the shooting also showed scars from the gunshot wounds and related surgeries during his recovery to the jurors.

Video evidence was released showing what the Parkland shooter did after the shooting. It included watching the gunman casually walk up to a Subway counter in a nearby Walmart to buy an Icee. You also see him walking into a McDonald’s where he asked the brother of one of the wounded, someone he just shot, for a ride home. That young man declined. Police did locate the student walking through a nearby neighborhood - jurors also saw the video of his arrest. Physical evidence was introduced to include ammunition.

They also heard from some of the first officers to respond who shared there they found the murdered and hurt when they first made entry in the building. Physical evidence was introduced to include ammunition. There was also graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist who went into detail about the findings of several autopsy reports.