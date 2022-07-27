16 Cuban migrants come ashore near Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – The U.S. Border Patrol has detained 16 Cuban migrants who came ashore Wednesday morning near Key West, officials confirmed.

The migrants arrived via a makeshift wooden boat.

First responders evaluated the migrants at the scene.

They are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

The incident comes a day after Border Patrol agents detained seven migrants from Cuba who made landfall on an uninhabited island near Key West and became stranded.

The migrants were rescued and are also now in Border Patrol custody.

Federal agencies are dealing with a massive increase in migration from Cuba. The Coast Guard said crews have intercepted more than 3,400 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.