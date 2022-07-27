Boaters, divers taking advantage of 2-day lobster mini season

After some storms cleared, Wednesday became a busy day for boaters and divers taking advantage of Florida’s 2-day spiny lobster season.

Early bird Clay Cowheard was ready at Haulover Marina when the two-day mini season kicked off at midnight. He ran into some nasty weather at first.

“We had to seek shelter because a major storm came through,” Cowheard said. “Once the storm cleared (and) the wind died down, we were able to get some.”

Divers at Crandon Marina on Key Biscayne also got some solid returns after spending hours on the water.

“Today we limited out with 36 for three divers,” Niki Galletta said. “It was a great day.”

Since Galletta and her crew caught the most Wednesday, Local 10 News wanted to know where she found her bountiful catch.

“I can’t tell you my secret spot or anything, but look for structures,” she said. “Lobsters like to hide in structures.”

Remember, there are rules to follow.

One of the rules to remember is that the lobster’s carapace, meaning the body and head of the lobster, must be at least three inches long. The lobster must be in the whole condition. Egg-bearing lobsters are prohibited. Boaters must maintain a distance of at least 300 feet from dive flags in the ocean.

Harvest of lobster is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park.

Daily Bag Limit: 6 per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park; 12 per person for the rest of Florida

Possession limit on the water: equal to the daily bag limit

Possession limit off the water: equal to the daily bag limit on the first day and double the daily bag limit on the second day

Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.

Minimum Size Limit: Possession and use of a measuring device is required at all times. Find out how to measure a spiny lobster.

Night Diving: Prohibited in Monroe County (ONLY during sport season) Diving is defined as swimming at or below the surface of the water.

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission