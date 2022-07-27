Deputies seek South Florida puppy thief

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole a Pekingese-Maltese puppy from a South Florida pet store.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask and baseball cap entered the Wet Kisses Pet Company store at 6169 S. Jog Rd. and took the black-and-white dog, worth $2,600, from the viewing pen.

Deputies said she concealed the dog underneath her sweater and walked out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PBSO.