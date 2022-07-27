Deputies seek South Florida puppy thief

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole a Pekingese-Maltese puppy from a South Florida pet store.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask and baseball cap entered the Wet Kisses Pet Company store at 6169 S. Jog Rd. and took the black-and-white dog, worth $2,600, from the viewing pen.
Deputies said she concealed the dog underneath her sweater and walked out of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PBSO.
To the person who took a puppy from Wet kisses Pet Co, you were caught on camera and now you are #Wanted. Does anyone recognize this woman? pic.twitter.com/ooO4t9p8Bi— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 27, 2022