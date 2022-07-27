Ethnicity risk for gastric cancer identified

MIAMI – South Florida researchers have identified a high death rate from gastric cancer in our area.

Dr. David Goldberg at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center was part of an international collaboration that examined gastrointestinal cancer mortality across the U.S. over a nine year period.

“What we found is the risk of mortality from gastric cancer was highest in Dade county of the South Florida counties, high in Broward but not as high and much lower in Palm beach county which sort of goes with the demographics. We know that mortality from gastric cancer is higher in immigrants, higher in Hispanics and higher in African Americans so it’s really not a surprise that Miami would have the highest and so we were really not surprised that we were in the 80th percentile for gastric cancer,” Goldberg said.

He said the underlying cause is often an intestinal bacteria called H-Pylori, which is more common in immigrants and greatly increases the risk of gastric cancer.

And frequent napping could be a warning a sign of certain health problems.

Researchers in China found people who nap on a regular basis have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure.

They’re also more likely to have a stroke, according to the study.

While the nap in itself isn’t the problem it could be a sign of poor sleep at night, which is often associated with poorer health.