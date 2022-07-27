84º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Ethnicity risk for gastric cancer identified

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Health, Miami, Miami-Dade County
South Florida researchers have identified a high death rate from gastric cancer in our area.

MIAMI – South Florida researchers have identified a high death rate from gastric cancer in our area.

Dr. David Goldberg at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center was part of an international collaboration that examined gastrointestinal cancer mortality across the U.S. over a nine year period.

“What we found is the risk of mortality from gastric cancer was highest in Dade county of the South Florida counties, high in Broward but not as high and much lower in Palm beach county which sort of goes with the demographics. We know that mortality from gastric cancer is higher in immigrants, higher in Hispanics and higher in African Americans so it’s really not a surprise that Miami would have the highest and so we were really not surprised that we were in the 80th percentile for gastric cancer,” Goldberg said.

He said the underlying cause is often an intestinal bacteria called H-Pylori, which is more common in immigrants and greatly increases the risk of gastric cancer.

And frequent napping could be a warning a sign of certain health problems.

Researchers in China found people who nap on a regular basis have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure.

They’re also more likely to have a stroke, according to the study.

While the nap in itself isn’t the problem it could be a sign of poor sleep at night, which is often associated with poorer health.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email