Local celebrities judge Good Morning America’s United States of Burgers competition in Miami

MIAMI – Good Morning America made a stop in Miami on Wednesday for the third round of their United States of Burgers competition.

They are looking for the best burger in the country.

It was an opportunity to showcase some of the local flavors in Miami, and Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez was on hand to help out.

Babe’s Meat and Counter faced off against Jeepney Grill for the best burger.

The celebrity judges chose Babe’s as the big winner before showing the audience their favorite local dishes in Miami.

Gloria Estefan, the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, and talented chef Lorena Garcia presented their favorite local dishes at the Lowe’s Hotel in Miami Beach.

The three judges gave a look, and a taste, of some of the best food Miami has to offer.

Garcia chose arepas while Haslem went with a traditional Dominican chicken adobo, and of course Estefan showed up with her Hot Cuban.

GMA is making stops all over the country, with their next visit coming in Philadelphia.