11-year-old girl reported missing in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing by her mother.

According to authorities, Jahmiya Briscoe was last seen early Thursday morning in the 3400 block of Pinewalk Drive North.

Police say she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing a navy blue shirt and grey sweatpants, and has braids with a blue streak.

Detectives believe she may be in the Sunrise area, where she has friends.

Anyone with information about Jahmiya’s whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.